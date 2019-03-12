The new Aladdin trailer not only features more of Will Smith as the CGI Genie (or CGenIe, if you prefer) — it gives us our first taste of Will Smith rapping “Friend Like Me,” the Genie’s show-stopping musical number, originally performed by Robin Williams. Watch the video above.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic, “Aladdin” is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, “Aladdin” is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney’s “Aladdin.” The film stars Will Smith as the Genie; Mena Massoud as Aladdin; Naomi Scott as Jasmine; Marwan Kenzari as Jafar; Navid Negahban as the Sultan; Nasim Pedrad as Dalia and Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders.

The good news is the Genie doesn’t look quite so uncanny in this new trailer, and some of the other stuff looks promising, like Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott taking their magic carpet ride and singing “A Whole New World.” Let’s all hope for the best. If you have a magic lamp, rub it and make a wish. Aladdin opens in theaters on May 24.