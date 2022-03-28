Most people have seen or heard by now, that last night at the Oscars, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. If you haven't seen it or heard it, you need to watch the video below. It was out of character for the way most of us view Will Smith, and the joke didn't seem that offensive. Knowing that Jada Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia, does change it, but overall it seemed harmless enough. Will Smith was seen laughing, but Jada was not. Things escalated quickly with Will then slapping Chris Rock. It was only a joke, but it was enough to upset Will Smith enough to slap a man on national television. What would someone have to say to make an Idahoan make enough to slap them?

Telling Them You Moved From a Western State

One thing most people in Idaho are not a fan of is anyone that moves from a state west of Idaho. If you move from one of the surrounding states, they seem to be a little more welcoming, but the western states strike a nerve around these parts and could be enough to get you slapped.

Pronouncing Boise with a "Z"

People that aren't from Idaho, usually pronounce Boise with a "Z." If you are from Idaho, this annoys the heck out of you, since it is supposed to be pronounced with an "S." The rest of the country can't figure this one out and it drives Idahoans nuts. It might not be slap worthy, but it would make them tempted to do so.

Mispronouncing Town Names in Idaho

Mispronouncing Boise is a big enough mistake, that it has its category, but mispronouncing other towns is seen just as cringe-worthy. There are a bunch of towns, lakes, and places in Idaho that are easy to get wrong, but doing so in front of lifelong Idahoans will not go over well. Make sure to do some research before you try to pronounce a place you don't know.

Not Owning a Gun or Liking Guns

The people of Idaho like their guns. Many like hunting as well. If you are against guns, hunting, and you let it be known, then you may be slapped on the spot. You don't have to own a gun, or go hunting, but make sure you don't discourage the people that do. It will offend many in these parts, and you won't like the slap that could follow.

Don't Call Idaho Boring

If you move from another state, we have already covered that you could be slap worthy. If you move to Idaho and complain that it is boring, then you have given your neighbors more reason to want to put you in your place. There is plenty to do in this beautiful state, and it is smart to find fun places, rather than complain about being bored.

Not Liking Camping, Fishing, or the Outdoors

Living in Idaho, it is a must to enjoy some sort of outdoor life. It is one of the most natural and beautiful places to live, and the outdoors is what makes it so incredible. There is incredible fishing in Idaho, there are some amazing camping spots, and you will not find better hiking in the entire country. If you tell an Idahoan you don't like any of the above, then you may deserve a slap.

Comparing Idaho to the State You Came From

While Idahoans can be some of the nicest people around, one thing that will get under their skin is if you try to compare Idaho to where you came from. People here are very proud of their state and enjoy the way it is, so trying to change it or compare it to your last place will not go over well. Keep your opinion to yourself, or you may get a handprint on your face.

Complaining About the Weather

The weather in Idaho sucks. Idahoans know it, within a few days someone visiting knows it, and it doesn't take long to figure it out. If you don't like the weather, it isn't worth complaining about as it will most likely change in the next day or hour. Complaining about the weather won't make anything better, and it will upset the locals, especially if you aren't from here.

While it is unlikely that someone will smack you for these offenses, it will get the blood boiling in most Idahoans. Make sure to take note and avoid doing any of these, or you may find yourself like Chris Rock, on the wrong end of a hand across the face.

