What is Idaho’s Favorite Christmas Pie?

I eat pie twice a year (and yes, I know I don’t need it). At Thanksgiving, I like a slice or two of pie. The same at Christmas. Then I’m good for another 11 months. Searching through the extensive archives of Townsquare Media here in Twin Falls, I came across a story written by a colleague in 2016. He cites that Idaho’s favorite pie is huckleberry. What a shock! It’s the state fruit. Oh, I need to mention that Liyah Babayan left me some specially made huckleberry white chocolate. Just looking at the package makes my stomach growl.

Huckleberry is Idaho’s favorite year-round pie, however. Is it the state’s favorite holiday pie? I have a family member who loves pumpkin pie. I can take it or leave it. The same with sweet potato pie. As a boy, I liked a mince pie my Aunt Margie made and especially my mom’s homemade pecan pie. I would say the latter is my favorite pie this time of year but I wouldn’t eat it during summer. For me, apple pie is the winner any time of year and blueberry is a close second.

I’m not a big cream pie-guy. Banana cream is o.k. but in small helpings. I won’t eat custard pies. Come to think of it, I won’t eat custard of any kind and generally avoid rice pudding.

Otherwise, this time of year, if I can’t have pie I’ll look for a blueberry cobbler.

I think I’ve covered all bases but one. Before dessert, it’s turkey before ham.