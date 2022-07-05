What would you do? What would you do if you come back to your car to find a bear inside of it? What would you do if it was a wolf, a bobcat, or a badger? The thought of coming back to your car to find a wild animal in it, stuck inside is terrifying. Do you leave it in there? Do you let it out? If it looks like it is sleeping do you check to see if it is alive or asleep? It is a situation you hope to never be in, but if you are what would you do?

Finding a Bear or Wild Animal in Your Car

Last week, in sad news a bear was discovered to have locked itself in a car and died of heatstroke. While the story is heartbreaking, there is another side of it that needs to be looked at. For the man that approached his car and found the bear, what was he thinking? Imagine coming to your car to discover a black bear dead in your car. Do you approach the car, or call someone, or how do you react? Imagine calling Fish and Game and being asked if it is alive or dead. Do you approach the car? If the bear isn't moving do you open the door or leave it and wait for somebody to arrive? If it is alive, do you let it out and take a chance that it attacks you, or do you leave it in there, where it could then overheat? The options are limited and neither one seems like a good answer.

Handling an Unwanted Animal in Your Car

It is easy to sit behind a computer or phone and come up with a plan, but at the moment it would be tough to know how to deal with it. The thought is that you can't leave an animal in there, especially with the heat. Hopefully, the animal is scared and by opening the door it would be grateful and run out. If it is already dead, you can wait. Calling authorities or Fish and Game is the best solution, but that still wouldn't solve your problem until they can arrive there. It may cost you money, but you could break a window to help cool the car down, and give them the option to get out with also buying you time to get further away or to a safe spot.

If you find yourself in this situation, the best thing to do is call Fish and Game or local authorities and wait it out. While the bear or animal would need release from the hot car, the damage the animal could do to you is too high of a risk. Potentially break the window, but that is easier said than done. The best option is to take all precautions to avoid this situation, but if it does happen, scream, freak out, then make the call. Hopefully, someone arrives promptly to help the animal out that it will be fine, and that your car isn't too destroyed. If you do find a bear or wild animal in your car, what would you do?

