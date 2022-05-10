What would you do? What would you do if you had one of the best doctors in town, but they had terrible bedside manner? Would it matter what kind of doctor they are? Would it be enough to make you change, or do you deal with it and stay with the best? You need to trust this person to make the best decisions for your health, but you can't have a civil conversation, so what would you do?

Does Bedside Manner Matter with Doctors?

Credit: National Cancer Institute on Unsplash Credit: National Cancer Institute on Unsplash loading...

A friend of mine recently complained about their doctor and the lack of bedside manner, but how good they are and that is why they continue to go to them. At what point do you decide that it isn't worth it, and you switch to a nicer, more friendly doctor? Does the type of doctor matter as well? Most of us have experienced some kind of medical professional that lacked personality or emotion, but if they get the job done, then most of us don't care. Sometimes you have a doctor that seems like a family friend, but they may miss something or not be the best, so what is the line you draw, and what is most important?

Do You Switch Doctors, or Do You Stay?

Credit: National Cancer Institute on Unsplash Credit: National Cancer Institute on Unsplash loading...

When it comes to deciding what to do, I think the important factor is if it is a specialist or a physician. For a specialist or surgeon, I care more about them doing the job successfully and making sure everything turns out good, whereas as a family physician, you spend more time talking with and the personality matters. Between phone calls, numbers of visits, and needing prescriptions filled, it is nice to have a physician with a better personality and that is easy to converse with. With a surgeon or specialist, it is fewer visits, and more about the result; therefore, I would want the best possible option, with personality not mattering.

Get our free mobile app

The next time you are looking for a doctor, how much will bedside manner and professionalism matter to you? Is it enough to switch doctors, or are you now thinking maybe you should switch who you see? Make sure you don't let them disrespect you or talk down to you, but also make sure you are receiving the best care. The next time your doctor is mean, rude, or shows terrible bedside manner, what would you do?

Hilarious Yelp! Reviews Of Twin Falls You just can't please some people.