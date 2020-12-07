St. Luke’s Shares COVID 19 Experience On Front Lines

St. Luke's staff, nurses, doctors and more have started sharing their stories about their experience on the front lines of battling COVID 19. If you are interested in what they have to say, check it out.

I am not going to sit here and tell anyone that they should wear a mask, not wear a mask, get a vaccine, not get a vaccine, stay at home or anything of the like. I am just simply sharing some of the stories that nurses, respiratory therapists and doctors are telling.

It is interesting to hear what these people have to say. No matter how you feel about the COVID 19 outbreak, it is always good to have information from all aspects of the situation. Listening to some of these nurses talk about people avoiding them and being more afraid to go to the grocery store than to work is interesting to me.

Again, I am not trying to tell anyone how to live, I just find all this information very interesting and you can do whatever you wish with the information provided.