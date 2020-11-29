'Tis the season to be jolly! Do you know what could make it even better? Cute photos of your pet celebrating the holiday season. We're teaming up with Valley View Veterinary Clinic to give you a chance to win a $300 Valley Country Store gift card.

Here's what you need to know to enter your pet photo:

Use the form below to upload your pet's picture. Only one photo per submission. Please include the pet's name and the owner's name. Only JPG files are allowed for submission. Deadline to enter the contest is 11:59:59 pm. MST on December 15, 2020. Finalists will be posted on our website for voting to begin the afternoon of December 16, 2020. Voting will end on December 23, 2020, at 11:59 pm

You can also submit your photo on our station app.

To schedule an appointment for your small animal, bovine, equine, or other animals, call Valley View Veterinary Clinic at 208-734-7966. A mixed animal clinic, they spend about half of their time working on dogs and cats and the rest on cattle (beef and dairy), horses, elk, alpacas, goats, pigs, sheep, and bison. They provide general, affordable veterinary care for both small and large animals.