After giving you time to vote, we have a winner to our 2020 Christmas Pet Photo Contest. From horses to dogs, and even cats in trees, you really gave it your all with the submissions.

Ultimately, Piper and Paisley's submission of Coco Claus the guinea pig won this year's prize of $300 in gift cards from Valley Country Store.

Shoutout to Valley View Veterinary Clinic for partnering with us for this contest. Also thanks to everyone who submitted photos and participated. It was really fun looking through all your pictures.