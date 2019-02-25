Winter Storm Closes Idaho Roads, Warnings and Watches Issued

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-As most of the Magic Valley is hit with rain today the mountainous areas of Idaho is seeing considerable snowfall that has closed multiple roads and prompted forecasters to issue watches and warnings.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Lincoln County and counties to the northeast in the Arco and Moore areas. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Blaine County and mountainous areas to the northwest including McCall, some areas could see a foot of snow.

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center is also warning people of the avalanche threat in backcountry areas with an Avalanche Warning :

AFFECTED AREA...THE PIONEER... SOLDIER...SMOKY...BOULDER...AND

SAWTOOTH MOUNTAINS INCLUDING THE MOUNTAINS NEAR FAIRFIELD...

BELLEVUE...HAILEY...KETCHUM...SUN VALLEY...GALENA...SUMMIT...

SMILEY CREEK...AND STANLEY.

Several mountain roads have been closed because of the weather, including two areas of State Highway 21, one between Lowman and Idaho City and the other between Lowman and Stanely. Highway 93 east of Carey at Craters of the Moon National Monument has also been shut down because of blowing snow.

Farther to the east more roadways are blocked because of the winter weather. If you intend to travel north or to the east of the state check 511.idaho.org or call 511.