Making decisions is hard. It's even more difficult when you have to choose between multiple really good things. So, we posted a question on Facebook with 8 options and asked you to choose 2.

So far the majority of choices have been for #3 - Have $1 Million, #7 - Eat and not Gain Weight, and #5 - Always Be Happy. Never having to work has also been chosen a few times. Nobody is picking to be '6 Inches Taller' for some reason.

If money is what you seek don't forget about the chances to win up to $5,000 in the VIP Club !