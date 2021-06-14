Yes, It Is Illegal In Idaho To Leave A Dog In A Hot Car

It is getting super hot out there. Summer conditions are upon us, we could be seeing triple digit heat over the next week. Just a friendly reminder that it is illegal in Idaho to leave your dog in a hot car.

What the animal cruelty law states:

Under the Idaho animal cruelty law it states that any person who is cruel to an animal...having custody of any animal subjects...shall be punished in accordance with Idaho code. For the first conviction, a person will spend no more than 6 months in jail or be fined no less than $100 and no more than $5,000.

A second offense could lead to no more than 9 months in jail or a fine of no less than $200 and no more than $7,000. The penalties get greater with each violation. For a third conviction it can lead to felony charges, a year in prison and/or a fine of no less than $500.

Again, that person may also no longer be allowed to possess that animal and it could be awarded to a humane society.

What to do if you see a dog in a hot car

If you see a dog in a hot car you should call 9-1-1 and the dispatcher will tell you what to do from there. You should not break a window to get the dog out unless there is absolutely no other option and if you do, you could still be responsible for the damage to that vehicle. It will all be determined on a case by case basis.

So please, don't leave your dog in a hot car.

