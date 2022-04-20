I love living in Twin Falls. Despite the numerous rants on social media, Twin Falls is unlike any other city. That doesn’t mean I think Twin Falls is perfect. Those social media rants usually have merit and there are things that would make our town nearly perfect. Some of the changes are even extremely easy to do.

Most of the complaints you’ll hear about Twin Falls aren’t even complaints about the town, it’s the complaints about people in Twin that hold the most truth. Here are some of the complaints, that really should be illegal, to show how we can all be better and make our city better.

It doesn’t take a lot of work to make a big difference. Look over the list and see what you can do to make the space around you more bearable for you and those around you.

Sending sick kids to school

Leaving shopping carts in parking spaces

Calling someone when it could have been a text message

Turning left on Blue Lakes

Train crossings

Christmas lights still up in the spring

New construction with no signs telling us what it will be

Hating fry sauce

