8 Annoying Things That Really Should Be Illegal In Twin Falls But Aren’t
I love living in Twin Falls. Despite the numerous rants on social media, Twin Falls is unlike any other city. That doesn’t mean I think Twin Falls is perfect. Those social media rants usually have merit and there are things that would make our town nearly perfect. Some of the changes are even extremely easy to do.
8 Annoying Things That Really Need to be Illegal in Twin Falls
Most of the complaints you’ll hear about Twin Falls aren’t even complaints about the town, it’s the complaints about people in Twin that hold the most truth. Here are some of the complaints, that really should be illegal, to show how we can all be better and make our city better.
8 Annoying Things That Really Need to be Illegal in Twin Falls
It doesn’t take a lot of work to make a big difference. Look over the list and see what you can do to make the space around you more bearable for you and those around you.
Things That Should Be Illegal In Idaho
What else should be added to the list of things that should be made illegal in Idaho?
- Sending sick kids to school
- Leaving shopping carts in parking spaces
- Calling someone when it could have been a text message
- Turning left on Blue Lakes
- Train crossings
- Christmas lights still up in the spring
- New construction with no signs telling us what it will be
- Hating fry sauce