You’ll Need to do This Before Floating The Boise River This Year

Idahoans are ready to get back into anything normal at this point. The only problem is how difficult that is becoming especially as we spike in the number of coronavirus cases.

We've seen almost every large show or event canceled or postponed so far in the Treasure Valley. What about the free things like floating the Boise River? Ada County Parks & Waterways just put out a statement which means we could be close.

I'm not hearing anything leading us in a closed direction but definitely some changes for the 2020 floating season. Ada County Parks & Waterways just made an announcement on their Facebook Page.

Heads up for anyone planning to float the Boise River this Summer! As a precautionary measure to help reduce community spread of COVID-19, the Barber Park Beach air stations will NOT operate during the 2020 season.

It's pretty simple. It looks like an announcement is coming shortly and that is the first decision to surround socially distancing questions that have come out. You can do what they call, "show up and blow up." You just have to provide your own gear. More to come soon.