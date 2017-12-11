$1 Million Bond Set for Man Accused of Shooting at Trooper

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — A 26-year-old man authorities say shot at an Idaho State Police trooper has been charged with aggravated assault and is being held on $1 million bond. The Times-News reports that Arcenio Solorio Sosa was arraigned Thursday in 5th District Court and is also facing charges of trafficking in marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. Authorities say the trooper wasn't injured. Police say troopers were attempting to arrest 24-year-old Carlos Tafolla Bonifacio of Jerome in a Twin Falls parking lot last week when Sosa shot at a trooper. Bonifacio has been charged with trafficking in marijuana, with his bond set at $500,000. Idaho State Police say they seized about $75,000 worth of drugs.