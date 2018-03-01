64th Annual Rock & Gem Show Comes To Boise

One of the biggest rock and gem shows in southern Idaho is coming to the city of Caldwell this weekend.

The 64th annual Rock & Gem Show will be held at the O'Connor Field House March 3rd and 4th. The Owyhee Gem & Mineral Society, of Caldwell, is the main sponsor of the show. Vendors from throughout Idaho, and surrounding states, will be in attendance.

A silent auction, sand dig, door prizes and demonstrations will also be part of the event, according to the show's flier. The rock and gem show will start at 10 AM both days.