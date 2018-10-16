Driving In Idaho Falls – Don’t Use Your Phone

The new law in Idaho Falls has some people feeling angry and others relieved. Idaho Falls has just passed a law banning the use of cell phones while driving. This should make their roads much safer but it could feel like the law is stepping over the line of our rights and conveniences. You can see other's reactions in the comments on the Facebook post below.

I think hands free is a great step in the right direction for road travel safety. That means no texting, watching YouTube videos, or playing mobile games (ahem Pokemon GO ).You can still use your GPS and your Bluetooth calling and you can also use your phone in hand during an emergency situation, according to the KIFI article .