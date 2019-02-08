Forecasters Warn of Winter Weather Headed to Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-National Weather Service forecasters say significant winter weather may be headed to southern Idaho and people should be prepared. NWS Pocatello issued a Special Weather Statement for the eastern Magic Valley and areas to the north for a strong low pressure system headed into the Rocky Mountains.

The forecast calls for times of moderate to heavy snow, strong winds, specifically for southeast Idaho. The warning stretched from the Mini-Cassia area eastward to the Wyoming state line. The eastern Magic Valley could get anywhere from one to three inches of snow starting Saturday evening, with the amount of snow increasing further to the east.

Four to six inches is expected in the Idaho Falls and Blackfoot area and up to eight inches in the Swan Valley area. The western Magic Valley under a Winter Weather Advisory warning people of snow and blowing snow at times making potential travel difficult at times with low visibility and slick roads. Areas to the north including Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, and Craters of the Moon National Monument may be more impacted by the coming storm.

A strong cold front is expected to cross the region from

west to east Sunday afternoon and evening. This front may be

accompanied by heavy snow squalls and strong winds producing

a brief period of whiteout conditions and very dangerous travel.

The NWS recommends people keep an eye on the forecast and be prepared for winter travel if necessary. You can always check on the current road conditions at 511.idaho.gov .