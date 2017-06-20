Here’s What the Total Solar Eclipse Will Look Like in the Magic Valley

In case you haven't heard, there will be a total solar eclipse that will go directly over Idaho on August 21, 2017. Now, thanks to Google, you can get a preview of exactly what the eclipse will look like from anywhere in the Magic Valley.

Google has teamed up with the University of California in Berkley to let you see what the solar eclipse will look like from your home. The project is called Eclipse Megamovie .

On that page, you enter your address, then click the 'play' button and it will show you what the sun will look like at different times on August 21.

This eclipse is a pretty big deal since many websites have proclaimed Idaho as the best place to view this historic sky event . Even NASA thinks Idaho is a great place to see the eclipse and some of those dudes are even astronauts.