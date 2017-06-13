Idaho Beef Ranchers Regain Access to China Market

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLIX) In what is being called an overdue decision, Idaho lawmakers are praising the removal of a trade ban on United States beef in China. Sen. Mike Crapo hailed the latest news that U.S. beef producers will once again be able to sell to China. Cattlemen have not exported beef to China since 2003 amid a mad cow disease scare. Since then the Bush and Obama administrations had failed to reopen that market. In a statement Sen. Crapo's office cited experts who say China is one of the worlds largest importers of beef.

The removal of this ban is long overdue. This extended ban on U.S. beef imports was unnecessary and placed American ranchers at a competitive disadvantage." Sen. Crapo said in a prepared statement. "Idaho, as well as ranchers nationwide, will again have access to China’s strong market and growing demand for quality American beef.”