Idaho Group Clarifies after Stating Governor’s 2018 Plans

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The head of an Idaho business lobbying group says he overstepped when stating what Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter will propose during the 2018 legislative session. Rod Gramer, president of the Idaho Business for Education, emailed his group Wednesday saying Otter is planning to ask lawmakers to create a chief education officer to implement key changes inside Idaho's higher education system. When contacted by The Associated Press on Thursday, Gramer clarified that he did not mean to imply he knew what was in Otter's upcoming legislative agenda. Instead, Gramer says his group has talked with Otter about the benefits of creating the new position and his group is supportive of the change. Otter typically does not reveal any exact details of his plans until his State of the State address. This year, the speech will take place on Jan. 8.