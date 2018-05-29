ISP Investigates Fatal Crashes at Start to Deadly Days of Summer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) As Idaho State Police is raising awareness of the 100 Deadliest Days of Driving at least three fatal accidents were investigated in Idaho leading up to and during the Memorial Day weekend. The deadly driving period typically is between Memorial Day and Labor Day where last year 90 people died on Idaho roads. On Sunday afternoon, Idaho State Police say an Eagle man died after his car went off Interstate 15. Andrew Potter, age 72, was not wearing a seat belt when the accident happened and he died at the scene. On Friday a 72-year-old Dennis Clark, of Preston, died when he hit a tractor pulling a trailer loaded with hay. ISP says the tractor was making a left-hand turn into a nearby field when Clark, driving a pickup pulling an empty horse trailer, hit it. Clark died while his 26-year-old passenger was flown to a nearby hospital. ISP also investigated a fatal motorcycle crash on Thursday in New Plymouth when a motorcycle and car hit head-on; 56-year-old Hoby Crump was on the motorcycle and died.