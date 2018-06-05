State Police Respond to Number of Fatalities on Idaho Highways

With the recent spike in fatal crashes, I want to take this opportunity to implore Idahoans to be extra cautious while on our roadways this summer," said Colonel Kedrick Wills, ISP director, in a prepared statement. "It's easier than ever to become distracted and to lose focus on what matters while driving, which is to keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road - and to remain sober and unimpaired. It only takes a moment to lose focus and to end up in a potentially fatal crash. Our hearts go out to the family members who are grieving the recent loss of their loved ones and also to the first responders who are always there; it never gets easier to work the scene of a fatal crash, especially when the victims include children.