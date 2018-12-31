Whenever we get fog or snow in Twin Falls and you want to see something cool - go to the Perrine Bridge. Maybe don't drive on the bridge, but park at the Visitor Center to see what happens. There have been a number of times where the falling snow seems to build a wall along the canyon. My favorite is when the fog falls into the canyon but doesn't come up high enough to come out so it looks full of mashed potatoes.

One of these cool weather events happened Christmas Day at the Perrine Bridge. Debbie London Photography caught a great video early in the morning. Now, depending on what type of movies you watch it either looks magical and beautiful or it looks spooky.

What do you think about the snow and wall of winter in the video - do you love it or think it looks like from a horror movie?