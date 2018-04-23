Marijuana Legalization in Idaho May be Very Near

Apparently, there are far more people in support of legalization. Not only for medicinal use but as well recreational smoking.

Last week, the Chairman of the Twin Falls County Republican Party suggested Primary Day will be a referendum on legalizing pot. Steve Millington explained many candidates in his party’s primaries are in support of cannabis oil as medicine and some are campaigning for outright decriminalization. The trick is to get the stoners registered as Republicans and then to the polls. It may, in all seriousness, be an issue that motivates younger voters.