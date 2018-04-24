Mitt Romney Can’t Seem to Catch a Break

The Republican Party is in a battle for its soul. Or it’s again evolving as it has done since its founding in the 1850s. Pick one!

At a party gathering in Utah the man many thought would once be President couldn’t even get a majority

Much speculation has focused on the election of Donald Trump as President but it certainly wasn’t an aberration. Witness Mitt Romney’s trials. At a party gathering in Utah the man many thought would once be President couldn’t even get a majority when it came to support for his U.S. Senate campaign.

What’s changed? Fatigue with a party that often let down the base. Oh, and I believe modern voters are much more sophisticated. They have the Internet and hundreds of TV channels and can learn much more about candidates. And who backs those candidates.