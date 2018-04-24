Mitt Romney Can’t Seem to Catch a Break
The Republican Party is in a battle for its soul. Or it’s again evolving as it has done since its founding in the 1850s. Pick one!
Much speculation has focused on the election of Donald Trump as President but it certainly wasn’t an aberration. Witness Mitt Romney’s trials. At a party gathering in Utah the man many thought would once be President couldn’t even get a majority when it came to support for his U.S. Senate campaign.
What’s changed? Fatigue with a party that often let down the base. Oh, and I believe modern voters are much more sophisticated. They have the Internet and hundreds of TV channels and can learn much more about candidates. And who backs those candidates.
Is it cynicism? People appear to have figured out the negative advertising and its power may have faded. Party bosses are, I would say, also often viewed as players with the economic meltdown ten years ago.