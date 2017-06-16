Nampa Man Appointed to Commission Seat for Serve Idaho

BOISE, Idaho – A Nampa man has been appointed by Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter to serve as a commissioner for Serve Idaho.

Otter appointed Cody Roell to the commission seat.

“Mr. Roell has a passion for volunteerism and first-hand knowledge of the important role volunteers serve for nonprofit organizations,” Renee Bade, program manager for Serve Idaho, said in a preparted statement.

Serve Idaho is the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism.

Roell recently received a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Boise State University and serves as the visitor services manager with the Idaho Botanical Garden.He also is a regular volunteer with the Idaho chapter of the American Red Cross, and is active in Boise Young Professionals and in the American Public Garden Association.

He previously served as a youth parks commission member on the North Bend Parks Commission in North Bend, Wash.