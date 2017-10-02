Nevada Pot Sales Bigger Than First Months in OR, CO, WA

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The first month of legal sales of recreational marijuana in Nevada significantly outpaced the opening month of sales in other states where it's legal for adult use. The state Department of Taxation says Nevada dispensaries sold $27.1 million worth of pot in July. That compares to $14 million in each of Oregon and Colorado, and $3.8 million in Washington when those states first legalized recreational sales. The combination of a 15 percent wholesale tax and a 10 percent retail tax generated $3.68 million in state tax revenue. Nevada Tax Department spokeswoman Stephanie Klapstein (KLAPP'-steen) says the numbers are consistent with projections legal pot sales will bring in $120 million over the next two years.