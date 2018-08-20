Richfield Issues Boil Order

RICHFIELD, Idaho (KLIX) – The city of Richfield has issued a boil order, which is in effect until further notice.

The order was issued around 10 a.m. Monday, said City Clerk LuAnn Swainston, and was due to an electrical failure at the well that caused water pressure to drop.

“When the pressure dropped below 20 psi, the Department of Environmental Quality advised us to put out a boil order notice,” she said, noting that samples of water have already been sent to a lab for testing. Additional samples will be tested within the next 24 hours.

"It everything comes back normal the boil order will be lifted," Swainston said.

Updates on the boil order will be posted as information becomes available.