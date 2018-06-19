Snake River Bros Plans Annual Fundraiser for Kids

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – You don’t need to ride a motorcycle to gather with the 75 members of Snake River Bros in an upcoming fundraising rally the motorcycle riding group is planning.

Snake River Bros, a 17-year-old local riding group, has scheduled its annual “Rally in the Valley” that raises money to help families and children in need. The event is being planned for July 13 and 14 at Murtaugh Lake. This is the 13th year of the fundraising event.

The rally is one of three fundraisers the group holds every year, said Snake River Bros President Jeremy Mattson, noting the group could always use some extra hands.

“We are always looking for sponsors, donations, raffle items, people to help spread the word or lend a hand,” he said. “Rally in the Valley is SRBs biggest event of the year.”

What makes it big?

Helping kids is always a big draw, of course, but the event itself has a number of activities for folks of all ages, including music, games and food. The food and entertainment begins Friday the 13th. The next day, July 14, bikers will take a 125-mile ride around the valley while kids enjoy a “biker rodeo” at the lake.

“The kids will ride bicycles and participate in ‘motorcycle games’ to keep them occupied,” Mattson said. “When the motorcycles get back we’ll have a biker rodeo for the grown-ups” that includes a number of activities like the keg push, plank run and water balloon toss.

Live music that night will be from local band Dirty Johnny, followed by the KISS cover band KISS ARMY. Bad members will be in full makeup, costumes and use vintage instruments. For those who wish to stay overnight, tent camping is available at the lake.

“We have food and merchandise vendors, along with a bounce house and dunk tank for the kids,” Mattson said. He said if some people can’t make it for the weekend they could always buy $10 tickets for just for Saturday.

Mattson said he expects this year’s event to be the biggest rally the group has planned, and looks forward to seeing Magic Valley residents come out to help raise money for a good cause.

For additional information, check out the Snake River Bros website.