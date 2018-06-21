MOORE, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho weather officials say a tornado briefly touched down near the small community of Darlington in Butte County this afternoon. According to the National Weather Service in Pocatello the tornado touched at a little after 1:30 p.m. Video shared on Facebook by Shelly Rupp show the narrow funnel cloud descend to the ground underneath dark clouds. The weather service says the only damaged reported so far was a screen door being ripped off.