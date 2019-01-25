Trump Ends Partial Gov’t Shutdown Until Feb. 15

(KLIX) – President Donald Trump has agreed to a short-term deal to end the partial government shutdown that has affected roughly 800,000 federal workers.

Speaking Friday in the Rose Garden at the White House, Trump said the agreement would fund the government until Feb. 15. He said he would sign the order today, and that workers would receive back-pay “soon.”

During his speech in front of reporters the president intoned his belief in the necessity of building a border wall, saying such a structure “from sea to shining sea” is not what he has proposed.

“We don’t want that. We’ve never wanted that,” he said, but rather a security wall at “predetermined high-risk locations.”

Trump said the reprieve to the government shutdown will allow time for him to continue negotiations with Congress about the proposal, which includes more than $5 billion for the wall.

“Walls should not be controversial. They keep criminals out,” Trump said Friday, the 35th day of the partial shutdown

He continued:

“We really have no choice but to build a powerful wall or steel barrier. If we do not get a fair deal from Congress the government will shut down again” or he would use his executive powers to address the border issue.