Twin Falls Police Release Images of Car Suspected in Child Enticement Case

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Police have shared images of a car believed to have been involved in recent child enticement cases in Twin Falls. On Monday, Twin Falls Police reported two students had been approached near Harrison Elementary school by a man in a gray car offering them rides home. In both instances the students walked away and told their parents. Police say the suspect was described as in his 20's to 40's wearing glasses and one of the girls said he had red hair. Twin Falls Police provided these photos of the suspected car and ask anyone with information to contact them. The Twin Falls Police Department also reminds parents and guardians to speak with their children about the danger of talking or accepting rides from strangers, and to report any concerning behavior to a trusted adult as soon as possible.

