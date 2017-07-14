Utah Board Gives Initial OK to Grow Marijuana for Research

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food is considering a new rule that would allow some farmers to grow limited varieties of cannabis for research purposes.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the rule was given initial approval on Tuesday by the state's Agricultural Advisory Board. The rule would allow anyone with a permit to grow industrial hemp, which is a cannabis plant that contains only small quantities of the psychoactive compound associated with marijuana.

To obtain a growing permit, producers would have to submit a research plan for state approval. The rule will be subject to public review this summer. If finalized, the state could begin issuing permits next January.