Want Medical Marijuana Legalized In Idaho? Read This
I don't share this as a pro or con anything. I am probably the least educated person that could possibly be talking about the benefits or evils of marijuana. When I want to get crazy, I drink Tang. But, there is a story that those who are considering advocating legalization of marijuana in Idaho should at least read.
This is a CBS News report on illnesses that are being reported in states where legalization has happened. Here's the condition that doctors in these states have described.
The answer was cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, or CHS. It’s caused by heavy, long-term use of various forms of marijuana.
They linked to a study that's been done to figure out the ties to marijuana-legal states and this illness.
Case reports have described a syndrome of cyclic vomiting associated with chronic marijuana use, termed cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome. The primary objective was to determine the prevalence of patients presenting with cyclic vomiting before and after the liberalization of medical marijuana in Colorado in 2009. The secondary objective was to describe the odds of marijuana use among cyclic vomiting visits in these same time periods.
I have no idea what "hyperemesis" is, but it sounds bad. Plus, I had to double-check if I had spelled it right (and that's never a good sign).
Whatever you do, don't take my word for anything regarding this. I'm just the messenger. But, read the full report and make up your own mind if this should be a factor as Idaho considers this.