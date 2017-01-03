Want Medical Marijuana Legalized In Idaho? Read This

I don't share this as a pro or con anything. I am probably the least educated person that could possibly be talking about the benefits or evils of marijuana. When I want to get crazy, I drink Tang. But, there is a story that those who are considering advocating legalization of marijuana in Idaho should at least read.

This is a CBS News report on illnesses that are being reported in states where legalization has happened. Here's the condition that doctors in these states have described.

The answer was cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, or CHS. It’s caused by heavy, long-term use of various forms of marijuana .

They linked to a study that's been done to figure out the ties to marijuana-legal states and this illness.