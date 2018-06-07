Yesterday’s Storm In Twin Falls Was Beautiful and Destructive

We finally got a really good lightning storm in Southern Idaho yesterday. Sure, we had tornadoes and storms last week - but the lightning show yesterday was amazing! Even the clouds were cool looking.

But, it wasn't all sunshine and roses. Actually it wasn't sunshine at all and it was definitely destructive. We've heard that it may have started a small fire in the South Hills and my wife and kids just found this massive tree that looks charred and busted at Sunrise Park.