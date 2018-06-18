We see these parking attempts every day and sometimes it is our own vehicle (yep, I made it in the gallery this time...again). This Spring has been pretty interesting though because I didn't get any picture submissions for a few weeks and I had a glimmer of hope that everyone was magically better at parking.

I was wrong. Over the last 2 weeks I've received a bunch of new submissions, so I think it's time for a pre-summer edition. Are you also featured in this gallery or one of the previous editions below?

BONUS BAD PARKING IN TWIN FALLS GALLERIES

BONUS VIDEOS OF TERRIBLE TWIN FALLS PARKING