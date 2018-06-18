Idaho DEQ Seeks Candidates for Crop Burning Committee

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is looking for people to serve on a committee that helps them on crop residue burning issues. The committee is made up of people from the environmental, farming, health, tribal organizations, plus state and federal agencies. There are currently three available positions on the committee with a total of 11 appointed to a four-year term. The committee helps manage the burning of crop residue on lands within the state and meet yearly to evaluate the program and other issues related to it. If you have any interest in being a member of the committee send a letter or email on why you want to serve and your qualifications for the environmental representative. You have until August 1, to apply.

Send letters to:

Mark Boyle

DEQ Coeur d'Alene Regional Office

2110 Ironwood Parkway

Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814

Phone: (208) 373-0495

Email: mark.boyle@deq.idaho.gov