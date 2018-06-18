Does The Magic Valley Care About Soccer? [Poll]

It is World Cup time, and the United States didn't make the cut. Coincidentally, viewership of the World Cup in the United State is down by over 80%. So we have a debate, does the Magic Valley care about soccer?

Admittedly, soccer doesn't seem like the most popular sport to watch, but if you really think about it, the one sport every kid ever seemed to play was soccer. It is like a gateway sport that led young athletes down the road of competitive sports.

Soccer is even considered the most popular sport in the world according to a study stating 4 billion people consider themselves soccer fans. So we want to know, does the Magic Valley follow that statistic? Do they care about soccer?