2019 Twin Falls County Fair And Rodeo Schedule

This year the Twin Falls County Fair has the theme 'Your Bridge To Fun' and they are really packing a lot of fun into the event! The fair will include free entertainment from Freckle Farms petting Zoo, the Play With Gravity motor bikes show, and a hypnotist magician. The big paid events this year are the three nights of rodeo, country start Chris Janson, and the action packed Ponies, Pistols, and Pistons show. The carnival will also be in town with rides and games of chance.

The 2019 Twin Falls County Fair and Rodeo starts on Wednesday, August 28th and runs through Monday, September 2nd. Each day's events are different so check the schedule below or the fair Facebook page. You can also get info and tickets on the Twin Falls County Fair website. Fair admission is $6 in advance or $8 at the gate for adults and $4 either way for children 6-12 years old. Advanced event ticket sales include your fair admission - at the fair office day of event does not include fair admission.

Ponies, Pistols & Pistons - Wednesday, August 28 at 7 PM. Tickets $15 in advance.

Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo - Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 PM each night. Tickets priced between $13 and $19 in advance.

Chris Janson Concert - Sunday, September 1 at 7:30 PM. Tickets $27 for general admission and $30 for reserved seats.

Thomas Carnival - Unlimited ride passes are $30 per event day and $15 on Monday, September 2nd.

Free Entertainment - Activities and events are spaced throughout the fair days. Check the times on the TF Fair page.

Personally I'm excited for the Ponies, Pistols & Pistons event because, as you can see in the video below, the show looks crazy and entertaining.