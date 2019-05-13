Twin Falls Free Summer Lunch Schedule Announced

It is hard for me, as a parent, to grasp that the school year is almost over. Time is flying by too fast! When summer break gets here next week, the free summer lunch program for kids age one to 18 will begin in Twin Falls just a few days later.

The free lunches will be available each weekday during the summer break, May 28 through August 9, from 11:30 a.m. -12:45 p.m. A few exceptions are noted below. Some locations will also be offering breakfast for kids. There are also a few changes to locations from previous years, so check the list below for the location closest to your home in Twin Falls.

It is worth noting a national site is usually updated during the summer so it may be worth double checking if a location is closer to you and not listed here. The Summer Food Rocks site has listed in previous years Harrison, Morningside, Boys and Girls Club, Frontier Park, plus locations in Filer, Buhl, Kimberly, Hansen, Dietrich, Wendell, and Burley.