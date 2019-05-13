Twin Falls Free Summer Lunch Schedule Announced
It is hard for me, as a parent, to grasp that the school year is almost over. Time is flying by too fast! When summer break gets here next week, the free summer lunch program for kids age one to 18 will begin in Twin Falls just a few days later.
The free lunches will be available each weekday during the summer break, May 28 through August 9, from 11:30 a.m. -12:45 p.m. A few exceptions are noted below. Some locations will also be offering breakfast for kids. There are also a few changes to locations from previous years, so check the list below for the location closest to your home in Twin Falls.
- Bickel Elementary
- Breakfast served June 3 through June 28, 8-8:30 a.m.
- Lunch served May 28 through August 9, 11:30-12:45 p.m.
- Oregon Trail Elementary
- Breakfast served June 3 through June 28, 8-8:30 a.m.
- Lunch served May 28 through August 9, 11:30-12:45 p.m.
- Magic Valley High School
- Breakfast served May 28 through June 13, 7:30-8 a.m.
- Lunch served May 28 through June 13, 11:30-12 p.m.
- Canyon Ridge High School
- Breakfast served May 29 through June 28, 8-8:30 a.m.
- Lunch served May 28 through August 9, 11:30-12:45 p.m.
- South Hills Middle School
- Breakfast served June 3 through June 28, 8-8:30 a.m.
- Lunch served May 28 through August 9, 11:30-12:45 p.m.
- Light House Christian School
- No Breakfast Served.
- Lunch served May 28 through August 9, 11:30-12:15 p.m.
- Harry Barry Park
- No Breakfast Served.
- Lunch served May 28 through August 9, 11:30-12:45 p.m.
- Vista Bonita Park
- No Breakfast Served.
- Lunch served May 28 through August 9, 11:30-12:45 p.m.
- Sunrise Park
- No Breakfast Served.
- Lunch served May 28 through August 9, 11:30-12:45 p.m.
- City Park
- No Breakfast Served.
- Lunch served May 28 through August 9, 11:30-12:45 p.m.
- Harmon Park
- No Breakfast Served.
- Lunch served May 28 through August 9, 11:30-12:45 p.m.
- Clyde Thomsen Park
- No Breakfast Served.
- Lunch served May 28 through August 9, 11:30-12:45 p.m.
It is worth noting a national site is usually updated during the summer so it may be worth double checking if a location is closer to you and not listed here. The Summer Food Rocks site has listed in previous years Harrison, Morningside, Boys and Girls Club, Frontier Park, plus locations in Filer, Buhl, Kimberly, Hansen, Dietrich, Wendell, and Burley.