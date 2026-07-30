I came across an accident while driving home on Tuesday. It looked like a minivan was going westbound from Highland Avenue in Twin Falls and collided with a southbound car on Blue Lakes Boulevard South. Traffic was heavy because there was a detour on Locust, forcing more traffic onto Highland. I can see how there could be an issue at Blue Lakes South, because the road curves. My own experience turning north onto Blue Lakes from Park Avenue is that the curves create an optical illusion. Oncoming traffic appears to be farther away.

People Aren't Shy About Complaints

After I posted a few days ago about traffic issues at Sunrise Boulevard and Falls Avenue, several people shared their frustrations with other intersections in the city. It’s a long list! A woman mentioned the intersection near International House of Pancakes, and there are traffic lights there! If I could submit another I don’t like, it’s on the west side of town. Wendell Street and Cheney Drive. Luckily, if you get pasted attempting to make a left turn from Wendell when going north and looking to drive west on Cheney, the hospital is nearby. You have to pull several feet into the intersection to see if there’s any oncoming traffic. Who believed this was a good idea?

Obvious and Oblivious

The problem was always a fence. I know there were complaints for years, because people shared them with me. City Hall can’t plead ignorance, because people who work for the city have had similar experiences. I don’t know what it takes to get some of these traffic hotspots addressed, but I hope it’s not a carload of dead children. There are enough headaches for people in modern life. They don’t pay taxes for more.