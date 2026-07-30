There are Things Worse than Magic Valley Heat Waves

There are Things Worse than Magic Valley Heat Waves

Bill Colley

Just when I believe I’ve had enough of summer heat, I consider the alternatives.  I don’t like 100-degree days.  I don’t like snow.  I like heat better than snow.  I don’t slip on pavement in summer.  My car doesn’t skid in summer (I’ll qualify that and say if it does, I’m going too fast!)  I worked with a guy 30 years ago who liked winter better than summer.  He explained he could always put on more clothes to stay warmer, but cooling in summer was a challenge.  We were both young at the time, and as you age, winter is a challenge.  In a couple of months, some of the higher elevations in Idaho can expect snow, or in an average year it happens.

Things Will Change Soon Enough

A few years ago I was in northern Montana in late summer.  It was over 90 degrees as I passed through Cut Bank.  A few days later, the area received over three feet of snow.  Heat makes me sweat, and a shower washes it away.  Cold makes my fingers hurt.  To get leverage on the windshield scraper, I take off my gloves.  Then my cold fingers inevitably bump against ice or cold metal.  My vocabulary becomes rich, and then I need to ask the Lord for forgiveness.

Summer is Wasting Away

To think, winter, or our first taste, isn’t all that far away.  I enjoyed the change of seasons as a boy, but I haven’t ice skated in almost 25 years, and haven’t been on a sled in probably 20.  The more I ponder winter, the more working from home looks better.  You wake up, look at a fresh carpet outside, brew a cup of coffee, and then never do the job indoors.

Behind The Fireline: Honoring Idaho's Wildland Firefighters

From historic wildfires to today’s dedicated crews, these photos tell the story of the brave men and women who stand between our communities and the flames. This gallery honors Idaho’s wildland firefighters, past and present, and recognizes the sacrifice, teamwork, and courage that define life on the fireline.

Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

Categories: General, Idaho News, Lifestyle, Magic Valley News, News, Twin Falls News

More From News Radio 1310 KLIX