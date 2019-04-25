2019 Vintage Vixens Spring Idaho Market Coming In May

Vintage Vixens does a Spring and Fall market. May 17th and 18th it will be back at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds and I am so excited!

I go to this Vintage Vixen market every chance I get. You have an opportunity to see some really cool and exciting furniture, decor and even delicious food. They have fudge that I overindulge on every day. The event is in the Merchant Buildings in the middle of the grounds.

They have boutique style booths and displays. One year we walked out with the coolest vintage distressed bar. They have wine barrel furniture and home decor. They also have some custom made Idaho inspired shirts and apparel. One booth last year had a bunch of stuff to show how much you love your dog. I went a little crazy on that one.

It will be May 17th through the 18th and it starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. If you plan on going both days it is $5 for a two day pass and children under 10 are free.