If the stress of the elections this week and waiting for the results has you questioning your future, or you just need a distraction, let's talk about our favorite 'F' word: Free. Free stuff always seems to make bad situations better. Free food at a wedding, free money when the economy looks grim, and free stuff online. Often the free stuff on sites like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace are free for a reason - because they are junk. Sometimes though the free stuff is actually really cool or useful.

There are dozens of free items listed on Craigslist right now around Twin Falls, but only a few of them jumped out to me as possibly being worth picking up.