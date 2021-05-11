Boise Hempfest Has Games, Food & Men With Beards Playing Guitars

Following a pair of rescheduled dates due to Covid-19, the 2021 Boise festival that raises hemp awareness has a new date at a familiar location. This year's event welcomes families and people of all ages.

The last Boise Hempfest took place on April 20, 2019. Last year's event was cancelled because of the pandemic, and the previously planned date for this year's gathering was also pushed back. The 2021 Boise Hempfest is going to take place on Saturday, August 14, at Julia Davis Park.

Event details were also recently shared on the Idaho Citizens Coalition for Cannabis Facebook page. This year's event will feature hemp wares, food, men with beards playing the guitar, kid's activities, guest speakers and several vendors. For information on becoming a vendor yourself, click here.

Highlights from the 2019 festival can be viewed on YouTube. Julia Davis Park is located at 700 South Capitol Boulevard. For directions from Twin Falls, click here. Information on entertainment and guest speaking will be available on the website soon. The August event will mark the Boise Hempfest's fifth annual.

The hempfest is free of charge. Organizers are currently seeking event volunteers to help with a wide range of tasks for the event. Donations are also appreciated.

Cannabis education is at the forefront of the annual festival. You can find more information about becoming a sponsor on the event's main website as well. The event is appropriate for all ages, and chairs and blankets are encouraged.

