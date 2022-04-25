2nd Ave East Might Be Home To Twin Falls Best All Around Meal

Side dishes are a huge part of a perfect meal. I've had some terrific entrees in Twin Falls over the years, but been terribly let down by the sides. One restaurant in town has never let me down.

It doesn't get much more American foodwise than a great burger. I've been grilling burgers in my backyard for company for more than 30 years, but they never seem to come out as good as ones cooked in the kitchens of diners or hole in the wall burger joints. That's why they're the pros, and why their tables are always full.

A great all-around meal has to deliver a tasty side dish, or two. Onion Rings, french fries, potato salad, and baked beans all meet that criteria in my mind. I had already determined through years of eating hamburgers in the Magic Valley which restaurant prepares my personal favorite long before I saw the delicious creation featured in a travel video last month.

A couple traveling in Twin Falls posted a video back on March 23 of their trip to Scooter's. The restaurant is located at 137 2nd Avenue East and cranks out what I consider to be the perfect all-around meal. The pulled pork burger has gobs of cheese, bacon, onion rings, and avocado, and comes with a side of garlic fries (some call them chips). For my money, there's no better meal.

Please share with us the meal you believe is the best complete creation in Twin Falls. Don't forget to tell us about the side dish (dishes).

