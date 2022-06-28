One of the first local restaurants I tried when I moved to Twin Falls is still one of my favorite restaurants. It is also, according to a new listicle, the best sports bar in all of Idaho. Though when I first went there it had a different name.

Scooter's Used to be Named 'The Beacon'

The restaurant in downtown Twin Falls used to be called the Beacon Burger and Brew, but everyone just called it The Beacon. Now it’s named Scooter’s Chillin and Grillin and it’s easy to see why it made the list as the best in Idaho. Scooter’s has some of the best burgers and fries you’ll ever taste, especially if you love loaded garlic and parmesan fries.

Scooter's Named Best Sports Bar in Idaho

MSN has a story out where they ranked all the sports bars in each state and named one as the best. Scooter’s got the top slot in Idaho due to the delicious food, giant TVs on all the walls, and a large variety of beers on tap.

Here's some bonus, and possibly useless, info: there's also a Scooter's in Costa Rica serving up delicious food, but their last Facebook post says they had closed near the beginning of the pandemic.

While I do love Scooter’s, I also love variety, and a few months ago made my own list of the best restaurants in Twin Falls with my ‘ABCs of Twin Falls Restaurants’.

