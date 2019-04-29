4 Ways To Celebrate “May The Fourth Be With You” In Twin Falls

Geeks everywhere, assemble! May The Fourth Be With You is becoming more and more of a holiday each year. So much so, we now have at least four ways you can celebrate May 4th here in Twin Falls.

1 Free Blu-B-Q That's right, FREE ! On May 4th Blu will be having a parking lot celebrations starting at 2 p.m. and will last until everyone decides to leave! They are having a FREE WHOLE HOG! There will also be a bounce house, beer garden and live music.

2 May The Fourth Be With You 5k & Fun Run If you feel like being productive on May 4th, you can dress up in your favorite Star Wars attire and go do a 5k or Fun Run . All proceeds go to helping local education.

3 Gem Stone Climbing May The Fourth Be With You Party Gemstone Climbing loves to celebrate Star Wars Day and this year is no different. You can participate in trivia, light saber wars and more. Plus, if you dress up you get a discount.

4 Light saber training at Twin Falls Martial Arts This one is special for the kiddos. If they have always wanted to learn how to use a light saber . (Let's be honest we all do) then this is a good option. Plus it includes pizza and other fun activities.