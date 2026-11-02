You probably won’t see them on city streets, but southern Idaho has its share of rattlesnakes. A couple of years ago, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a rattlesnake bite at Blue Heart Springs. Boaters and kayakers who like to stop and rest on the rocks are sharing space with the vipers. The snakes try to avoid us, but there are times when paths cross out of surprise.

These are Common but Not Publicized

There are numerous dens where the rattlers gather in large numbers to sleep through the winter. They hibernate in bunches for security. These locations are often known to Fish and Game and other wildlife managers, but they don’t broadcast locations because it can attract ignoramuses who are looking to disturb or poach the dormant snakes.

They See Us Even if We Don't See Them

Locations are generally near Blue Heart and Thousand Springs, City of Rocks, and Craters of the Moon. All of these provide crevices and burrows where the snakes can stay dry and relatively warm. Of course, it’s also a reminder that during the rest of the year, the snakes are active in all of those areas. That is why the safety guys recommend you stay on trails and don’t rummage with your hands through the brush or holes in the ground! You can read more about how the animals spend the colder months at this link.

The western rattlesnake is most common in the canyon lands across the Magic Valley and south-central Idaho.