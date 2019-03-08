March 17th is coming up fast! Unfortunately, St. Patrick's Day falls on a Sunday this year, but March 16th has a lot of options for you. Here are five things you can do to celebrate this year.

1 St. Patrick's Day Parade You can head down to Main Street in Downtown Twin Falls and check out the St. Patrick's Day parade . What better way to celebrate that hanging with the Irish at O'Dunkens and watching a great parade.

2 St. Patrick's Day Party Go to a St. Patrick's Day Party with the South Hills Bar and Grill on March 16th. They are going to have corned beef and cabbage and live music. And of course, green beer.

3 Malad Gorge Fun Run If you don't feel like partying hard for St. Patrick's Day, or you are trying to earn the right to have some green beer, check out the Malad Gorge Fun Run .

4 St. Patrick's Day In Shoshone They have a tradition every year celebrating St. Patrick's Day . They are going to have a parade, potluck and children's activities. Fun for the whole family!

5 St. Patrick's Day at Yellowbrick Cafe Yellowbrick Cafe is in Downtown Twin Falls and they are going to be having a celebration of their own. It's a beer and brunch party ! Starts at 11 a.m.